Photo: Kellie Kay Photography
Dallas World Aquarium Reopening

Rachel Snyder

The Dallas World Aquarium is reopening July 14, with some restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, after a four-month closure.
The aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1801 North Griffin Street.

The aquarium implemented an online timed-entry system to follow occupancy requirements mandated by the state. While a limited number of tickets will be made available for purchase onsite, priority access will be given to advanced ticket holders who have purchased their tickets online. To buy tickets in advance, visit the aquarium’s website.

Guests are highly encouraged to purchase advance online tickets and will check-in at the main entrance on the corner of Laws and Corbin Streets. Tickets will also be sold at the entrance facing N. Griffin Street.  

Facial coverings are required for those 10 and older, hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the facility, and attendees are asked to limit their group size to eight or fewer.

Feedings and keeper chat events are also canceled until further notice.

For additional information or questions, e-mail info@dwazoo.com or call 214-720-2224.

