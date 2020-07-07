Tribeca Film Festival Offers Drive-In Experience

Need to get out of the house, but don’t want to break quarantine for dinner and a movie? A drive to AT&T Stadium in Arlington will provide a drive-in movie experience.

The famed Tribeca Film Festival team is now offering “Tribeca Drive-In” at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington through August 2. The drive-in will offer a rotating array of iconic films for all ages.

“This limited-engagement drive-in series will provide families with a safe, comfortable entertainment experience that captivates audiences of all ages, as the nation takes steps to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns,” organizers said.

The series will take place each weekend (Thursday through Sunday) throughout the summer.

The Tribeca Drive-In series will encompass a variety of engaging and thoughtful themes in tribute to modern classics and all-time audience favorites, such as: Music Movies with Selena, The Bodyguard, and Straight Outta Compton; Sports Sundays with Creed, Jerry Maguire, Space Jam, and Love & Basketball; Time Travel Comedies with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Back to the Future; High School Comedies with Mean Girls and Superbad; Ladies’ Night with Girls Trip and Bridesmaids; Hit the Road with Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and The Fast and The Furious; James Bond tribute with Goldfinger and Casino Royale; and Kids’ Night with Inside Out, The Lego Movie and Spy Kids.

The series will also feature some surprise elements including special filmmaker and talent introductions, live stand-up comedy, new teasers of upcoming film releases, and more.

For a full schedule of films and to purchase tickets, please visit https://tribecafilm.com/drive-in/ATT-Stadium.