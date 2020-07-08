Dallas Love Field Named Among Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Airports

Dallas Love Field has earned a spot in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards – Top 10 Domestic Airports for the fifth straight year, the tourism publication announced Wednesday.

DAL earned the eighth spot in the 2020 rankings. The airport was recognized for two key components – a helpful staff and a manageable size. Love Field was ranked sixth in 2016, before earning 10th place in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Love Field earned a total of 75.30 points based on a survey of Travel + Leisure readers. The survey examined airport accessibility, the security and check-in process, food and beverage, shopping options, and architectural design.

“We are thrilled to again be recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure as one of the Top 10 Domestic Airports,” Director of Aviation Mark Duebner said. “This is, no doubt, a challenging period for the aviation industry, but it is great to have the work our staff does recognized by those who use the airport.”

DAL also earned first place in the 2018 and 2019 Airport Service Quality Awards for North American Airports that service between 15 million and 25 million passengers.

For more information on the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, click here.