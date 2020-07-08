UIL: Workouts Can Proceed With Mask Mandate

The UIL will allow summer workouts with coaches and players to proceed, with enhanced safety protocols in place due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

During group workouts, everyone including athletes and coaches must wear masks or other facial coverings at all times when they are not actively practicing or exercising, according to an updated set of public-school guidelines released Wednesday. These mandates coincide with the state’s Executive Order GA-29.

Beginning on July 13, athletes “may access locker rooms and engage in drills that involve one or more students on offense against one or more students on defense,” according to the UIL. Most schools are expected to resume workouts that day after a two-week break amid a local surge in coronavirus cases.

So far, the UIL has not announced any changes to its fall sports schedules. Football and volleyball teams are scheduled to begin practice on Aug. 3. The volleyball regular season starts a week later, while football gets underway on Aug. 28.