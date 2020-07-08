Valentino Expands Highland Park Village Location

Valentino recently expanded its Highland Park Village boutique to include an additional 690-square-foot men’s area.

The 2,505-square-foot boutique, which opened in November 2017, has carried all womenswear product categories and will now feature men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances.

The store’s concept was developed by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli together with David Chipperfield Architects.

The architecture uses materials including grey Venetian terrazzo, black metal, carrara marble, glass, green velvet panels, and soft carpets.

The flooring and portal from the existing space to the expansion are made of Venetian terrazzo in hopes of creating a shared personal atmosphere while maintaining the brand’s fundamental values of craftsmanship, romanticism, and classical style.