Ready for a Mac-Off?

Did you know that July 14 is National Macaroni and Cheese Day? Well, not to be cheesy, but it is, and after some discussion with our food writer Kersten Rettig, we’ve decided to beat the pandemic doldrums by having a bit of a mac-off. ⁠

⁠

Do you know which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in Dallas? We asked our readers to nominate their favorites, and now we want you to vote to determine which restaurant in Dallas will get absolutely nothing but bragging rights (sorry) as the Best Mac Slinger in the Big D.

We make no apologies for the rumbling your stomach may be doing with this post – may hunger drive you to cast your vote.

Vote here, and make sure you alert your mac-loving friends.