Charles “Cully” Culwell Dies At 87

Charles “Cully” Culwell of Culwell & Son died July 3 at 87 of complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Culwell attended Texas Country Day School (now St. Mark’s), Missouri Military Academy, Highland Park High School, and SMU, where he was a member of SAE Fraternity, according to his obituary published in the Dallas Morning News.

He married Marilyn Karen Krebs July 9, 1955. The couple has a son, Mike Culwell, and daughter, Karen Culwell Barnett.

He also served in the U.S. Army.

Culwell also had a 38-year career with Culwell & Son, during which time he started the airline uniform company Air Wear Inc., airline maintenance shop Hinton Aircraft at Addison Airport, and Executive West, corporate hangars also at Addison Airport.

He finished his career by developing the Culwell Ranch on the north shore of Grapevine Lake into Stafford Estates.

Culwell was active in the community as part of organizations Dallas Big Brothers, the Dallas Retail Merchants Association, the Salemanship Club, and the Dallas Businessman’s Flying Association. He was also active in the Dallas Country Club and was a founding member of the Turtle Creek Breakfast Club.

He also enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, and had homes in Snowmass, Colorado, and Ft. Lauderdale.

Culwell’s family opted for a private graveside service because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ask that memorials be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church, The Center for Brain Health, or a charity of the donor’s choice.