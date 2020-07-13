Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Park Cities Crime Reports July 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COLORFUL CRIMINAL

A colorful criminal threw paint into the Snider Plaza fountain, damaging it overnight before 8 a.m. July 7.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Mercedes sedan parked on the west side of a home in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway overnight before 6:30 a.m.? The keys were left in the ashtray.

A thief grabbed a Trek mountain bicycle from a garage that’d accidentally been left open in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue between 9:54 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. and left the scene.

7 Tuesday

A crook fraudulently asked a man from the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue to buy and email $800 worth of Google Play cards. The incident was reported at 11:25 a.m.

8 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Ford Focus parked in the 4500 block of Rheims Place overnight before 11 a.m., rifled the glove compartment and center console, and grabbed a spare key fob.

A crook made various purchases using the credit card information of a man in the 4400 block of Highland Drive. The incident was reported at 11:34 a.m. 

9 Thursday

Arrested at 11:16 p.m.: A 45-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue.

10 Friday 

A scoundrel used the information of a woman in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue to open a Wells Fargo account and use $750 around 8 a.m.

A vandal shattered the front passenger side window of a Subaru Forrester that was parked in the rear driveway of a home in the 3300 block of Harvard Avenue overnight before 9:30 a.m.

A crook opened a Frost Bank account and a Capital Bank account using the information of a man in the 3400 block of Drexel Drive. The incident was reported at 10:06 a.m.

A scoundrel cracked the passenger side front window of a Lexus ES350 parked in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue overnight before noon with what appeared to be a pellet or BB gun.

11 Saturday

Thieves took a $3,000 Husqvarna table saw from a home in the 3700 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 7 a.m.

12 Sunday

Watch out for the tree: A limb fell and hit a Toyota Tundra parked in the 3400 block of Lindenwood Avenue overnight before 11:15 a.m.

A thief snagged a bicycle left behind TJ’s Seafood Market and Grill in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue around 8:05 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

A crook grabbed credit cards from a purse in a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

A thief drove off in a BMW X3 that was parked in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue overnight before 7:25 a.m.

A vandal damaged two vehicles in a parking garage in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway at 1:06 p.m.

A scoundrel damaged a Ford F250 in the 2800 block of Fondren Drive at 4:19 p.m.

7 Tuesday

Arrested: a 41-year-old woman accused of assault against an elderly or disabled person in the 5900 block of Victor Street. A time wasn’t given.

8 Wednesday 

A burglar snagged a Sage fly fishing rod, a tacklebox, a duck call, a firearm, and a bow from Toyota 4Runner parked in the 3600 block of Granada Avenue overnight before 7 a.m.

A thief drove off in a 2017 Jeep Compass with a Dell laptop, an iPhone, $90 in cash, and a Michael Kors piece that was parked in the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive around 7:30 a.m.

A thief drove off in a Ford F350 with two firearms and $1,200 worth of sports equipment in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue overnight before 8 a.m.

A thief snagged a $8,834 Rolex watch from the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:40 p.m.

9 Thursday

An irresponsible motorist hit the school zone light pole in the 3300 block of Lovers Lane and left the scene at 7:29 a.m.

Shoplifters grabbed 15 Chanel sunglasses worth $15,000 from a store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 5:43 pm. and left without paying.

10 Friday

A porch pirate pilfered two packages from a porch in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue. The incident was reported at 9:24 a.m.

Shoplifters snagged $6,000 in merchandise from a store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane around 3:33 p.m.

A burglar got into a Jeep in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and grabbed a $500 Gucci handbag, two credit or debit cards, and a cell phone around 4:10 p.m.

11 Saturday

A burglar broke into two vehicles in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 9 a.m.

A burglar got into a BMW X5 in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue overnight before 9 a.m. and grabbed $40 in cash.

A thief took two bicycles from a garage in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

