Comings and Goings

NEW OWNERSHIP

Aston Martin Dallas

5333 Lemmon Avenue

Park Place Dealerships will buy the dealership from John Eagle Auto Group for an undisclosed price. The deal includes the purchase of assets from the Lemmon Avenue store. “Aston Martin is an iconic British brand that fits perfectly into our Park Place Premier Collection,” said Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships. “The brand is known as a marque that blends craftsmanship, art, design, and the latest technology to produce some of the world’s most ultra-luxurious vehicles.”

NEW LOCATION

Clare Market Investments

4311 W. Lovers Lane

“Relocating to a stand-alone building affords us the ability to continue to serve our clients outside of a conventional office tower, in a less crowded environment that we can closely monitor and control,” said Keith Rhodus, founder and managing member of the registered investment advisor and financial planning firm. “West Lovers Lane is an exciting and desirable part of town, surrounded by high-end retail, great restaurants, as well as professional offices, all within convenient proximity to Dallas Love Field Airport.”

NOW OPEN

Hughes Family Tribute Center Chapel

9700 Webb Chapel Road

The chapel is the first part of a major renovation and expansion of the Hughes’ current facility to open. Upon completion, the multi-million-dollar investment in the Bachman Lake area will offer more than 13,500 square feet of space and capacity of more than 400. SBLM Architects designed the building. “We wanted our chapel to be large enough to serve our families and to also offer a calming, healing space,” said DeWayne Hughes, third-generation funeral director and co-owner and co-manager of the Hughes Family Tribute Center.

Hughes Family Tribute Center Chapel

Brenda Schoenfeld E-Commerce Website

3911 Oak Lawn Avenue

The boutique launched brendaschoenfeldnow.com with four main categories initially: jewelry, home and décor, handbags, and accessories. “This has been in the works for quite some time, and our entire team has been working hard to ensure our customers have the same one-of-a-kind experience as they find in our boutique. In light of COVID-19, there’s no better time than now to make shopping easier for our customers,” shared Brenda Schoenfeld.

The Conservatory on Two

Highland Park Village

A 4,000 square-foot “treehouse” serves as the second local outpost of the concept store and a comprehensive gallery for its website, theconservatorynyc.com. Categories include women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, well-being, products, and living products.

Dugg Burger

7949 Walnut Hill Lane

The restaurant offers hamburgers, grilled chicken, crispy chicken, and a vegetarian portobello mushroom cap. “Dugg fans have been tremendously supportive of our opening a second location during these trying times, and we look forward to providing a way for people to safely connect over great food and drink,” said owner Scott Spence.

