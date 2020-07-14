DMA Partners with Dallas Public Library, Offers Free Youth Art Kits

Though it’s been closed to the public since March 14, the Dallas Museum of Art is turning to alternative ways to provide programming to the community.

In addition to holding activities virtually, including its summer art camps, the DMA is teaming up with the Dallas Public Library to offer free youth art kits until Aug. 29.

For the remainder of the summer, distribution will be held at different library branches on Fridays and Saturdays. Kits can be picked up, without contact, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The kits are inspired by the DMA’s “My|gration” exhibition, which began on Feb. 1 in the Museum’s Center for Creative Connections. The installation “traces the migration of people, objects, and ideas in art across times and cultures.” Developed by the DMA’s Education department, the exhibition highlights Dallas’ diversity and features contributions from immigrant artists.

Bilingual activity instructions, art supplies and a link to an introductory video are included in each kit. Reservations are required, and since supplies are limited, participants are encouraged to reserve one kit per child. Those on the waitlist will receive an email with an activity sheet and a video with project instructions.

To make a reservation, click here, and for more information, email communityprograms@DMA.org.