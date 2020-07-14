Film a Day Of Your Life July 25

As the pandemic drags on, there will be no shortage of attempts to document an extraordinary point in time. But YouTube and four filmmakers are attempting to crowdsource a project that would show what one day – July 25 – looks like around the world.

The “Life in a Day” project is helmed by executive producers Ridley Scott and Kai-Lu Hsuing, and directors Kevin MacDonald and Tabitha Jackson, and is seeking submissions from all over the world to document the day.

How do you participate?

“Taking part is simple: On July 25, grab your camera or smartphone and film your day,” organizers explained. “You might record a typical day ⁠— going to work, connecting with family, being with friends. Or maybe something special is happening – it’s your wedding day, you have important news to share, or you’re having a baby. You could show us lockdown in your city, how your world is opening up, or something you’re fighting for.”

Or, they said, you can even decide to turn your camera to another person and document their day.

The project also has a page full of suggestions on how to get the best footage, as well as a separate page for best practices when you’re filming that also includes a release that budding documentarians will need to have participants sign.

To upload your video, click here on July 25.

But don’t just send your video to YouTube – also send it to us. We’d love to share what July 25 looks like in Park Cities and Preston Hollow, too. Email bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.