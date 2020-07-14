Red Cross Encourages Blood Donations with “Wonder Woman 1984” Giveaway

To face the unprecedented shortage in blood supply due to COVID-19, the American Red Cross and Wonder Woman 1984 are partnering to encourage donations in North Texas. Those who donate at a Red Cross donation site in July will be entered to win several prop replica items from the film.

Donors will have the chance of winning Wonder Woman’s Golden Lasso and Gauntlets, should they visit one of the designated locations open in North Texas until July 20. In Dallas County, several upcoming sites include Musso Family Dentistry on July 17, and the American Red Cross Dallas Chapter on July 19 and 20. Both drives will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The partnership with Wonder Woman 1984 comes after North Texas has seen a dramatic decrease in blood donations, with the closure of common blood drive locations, such as workplaces and schools. The loss of mobile drives has led to many organizations promoting visits to neighborhood donation centers, and looking for alternative, safe ways to encourage residents to give blood.

Each donation site will follow the suggested CDC safety standards, with donors being asked to schedule appointments ahead of time and to wear a mask during their visit.

“The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with Wonder Woman 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power — lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

For more information and additional Red Cross donation sites, visit their website here. Appointments can be made via the Red Cross’ Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, or phone at 1-800-733-2767.