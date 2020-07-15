Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 6 – 12
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROCK PATROL
Officers responded at 3:34 a.m. July 7 after a rock-throwing vandal set off the alarm at Neiman Marcus Last Call in Inwood Village by damaging the front door.
8 Wednesday
The motorist who struck an Enterprise Rent-A-Car vehicle at Northwest Highway and the Dallas North Tollway fled before 2:13 p.m. instead of taking responsibility.
9 Thursday
Recovered at 2:38 p.m. at apartments in the 8600 block of Preston Road: property reported stolen in Denton.
Arrested at 5:27 p.m.: a 63-year-old man accused using profane language in front of a minor and twice pushing a 28-year-old man at one of the restaurants at Preston Valley Shopping Center. Charges faced: public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault.
10 Friday
Taken before 8:36 a.m.: a 37-year-old man’s vehicle from outside a home in the 8300 block of Midway Road.
Online records didn’t include reporting times for a theft at a home in the 6900 block of Deloache Avenue nor the recovery by the Allen Police Department of a stolen vehicle found outside a home in the 11200 Pebbledowne Drive.
Reported at 11:07 a.m.: an inconvenient visit to the Preston Forest Shopping Center, where the motorist who struck a 72-year-old woman’s car didn’t stick around and leave ID.
Burglarized before 2:01 p.m.: a 34-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Rickover Circle.
Before 2:24 p.m., the voice message wasn’t very merry for a 27-year-old woman at apartments in the 12800 block of Noel Road. The caller threatened to beat her up.
11 Saturday
Online postings did not include the reporting time for a theft at Good Shepherd Episcopal School on Midway Road.
Before 9:40 a.m., a nuisance took the rear paper license tag off a Grand Prairie man’s vehicle at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre at the Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway.
12 Sunday
Burglarized overnight before 9:31 a.m.: a 45-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6800 block of Park Lane.
Overnight before 11:23 a.m., an opportunistic burglar went shopping in a 40-year-old man’s unlocked vehicle at a home in the 6000 block of Woodland Drive.
Reported stolen at 1:31 p.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 4400 block of Merrell Road that may have been taken the day before.