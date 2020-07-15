Thursday, July 16, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 6 – 12

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROCK PATROL

Officers responded at 3:34 a.m. July 7 after a rock-throwing vandal set off the alarm at Neiman Marcus Last Call in Inwood Village by damaging the front door.

8 Wednesday

The motorist who struck an Enterprise Rent-A-Car vehicle at Northwest Highway and the Dallas North Tollway fled before 2:13 p.m. instead of taking responsibility.

9 Thursday

Recovered at 2:38 p.m. at apartments in the 8600 block of Preston Road: property reported stolen in Denton.

Arrested at 5:27 p.m.: a 63-year-old man accused using profane language in front of a minor and twice pushing a 28-year-old man at one of the restaurants at Preston Valley Shopping Center. Charges faced: public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault.

10 Friday

Taken before 8:36 a.m.: a 37-year-old man’s vehicle from outside a home in the 8300 block of Midway Road.

Online records didn’t include reporting times for a theft at a home in the 6900 block of Deloache Avenue nor the recovery by the Allen Police Department of a stolen vehicle found outside a home in the 11200 Pebbledowne Drive.

Reported at 11:07 a.m.: an inconvenient visit to the Preston Forest Shopping Center, where the motorist who struck a 72-year-old woman’s car didn’t stick around and leave ID.

Burglarized before 2:01 p.m.: a 34-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Rickover Circle.

Before 2:24 p.m., the voice message wasn’t very merry for a 27-year-old woman at apartments in the 12800 block of Noel Road. The caller threatened to beat her up.

11 Saturday

Online postings did not include the reporting time for a theft at Good Shepherd Episcopal School on Midway Road.

Before 9:40 a.m., a nuisance took the rear paper license tag off a Grand Prairie man’s vehicle at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre at the Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway.

12 Sunday

Burglarized overnight before 9:31 a.m.: a 45-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6800 block of Park Lane.

Overnight before 11:23 a.m., an opportunistic burglar went shopping in a 40-year-old man’s unlocked vehicle at a home in the 6000 block of Woodland Drive.

Reported stolen at 1:31 p.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 4400 block of Merrell Road that may have been taken the day before.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

