Vitalyc Medspa Open In UP

Vitalyc Medspa is now open at 6915 Preston Road to provide non-invasive aesthetic treatments for both men and women.

The 3,600 square-foot treatment center features eight specialized rooms. Clients can also schedule appointments, monitor treatment progress, and check out using their app.

Vitalyc Medspa is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and by appointment only Sundays. To book an appointment, visit their website or call 972-994-9700.

“Our mission is restore confidence and defy aging” said founder Amir Mortazav.

Vitalyc was supposed to open in the spring, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, ownership paused those plans to implement safety technology and protocols, including PPE requirements for staff and guests, a sanitization booth, and thermal scanner.

Vitalyc also features the first couple’s treatment room in Dallas.