HP To Spray For Mosquitoes After Trap Samples Found Positive For West Nile Virus

The town of Highland Park will conduct ground spraying after mosquito samples from a trap on the east side of town were found to be positive for West Nile virus.

Ground spraying townwide will begin tomorrow at 10 p.m. and conclude by 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Ground spraying from the east side of Preston Road to town limits will continue Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

“Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the Town’s tennis courts. In the event of rain or wind speeds above 10 mph will not permit the mosquito ground spraying,” a press release from the town read. “Highland Park residents should remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in your area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.”

The Highland Park Parks Department and Dallas County Health and Human Services monitor several mosquito traps within the town limits, and mosquito samples from each trap are tested on a weekly basis for the total number of adult mosquitoes in each trap, the presence of West Nile virus.

“Mosquitoes prefer cool, moist environments, and be mindful of those areas that collect water (flowerpot basins, pet dishes, clogged rain gutters, recycle/trash receptacles),” the town notes. “The improper storage of certain materials such as stacked firewood, vegetation clippings, or compost may hold or trap water.”

Commercial products for yard applications are available at local home improvement stores, and mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.