Real Talk: Mary Poss

Mary Poss knows North Dallas like the back of her hand.

After earning her bachelor’s degree (double major in finance and management) from the University of Texas at Austin, she returned to Dallas and became a banker and later a Dallas City council member.

Ebby Halliday convinced her to join the real estate world, and Poss has been with Ebby Halliday Realtors, ever since.

How long have you been in real estate, and what led you to this career?

Mary Poss

I was a VP of operations for a major bank for years, where I had responsibility for international operations and processing over $4.5 billion in wire funds each day. I also negotiated major contracts. As mayor pro-tem and mayor in Dallas, I worked on major transportation, arts projects, crime problems, but also helped people solve neighborhood problems all day long. All of these skills are helpful daily in my real estate career.

Ebby and I first met in the ‘90s when she was chair of Keep Texas Beautiful, and I was chairing Clean Dallas. Despite the age difference, we became fast friends and remained so until her death. When I was leaving city hall after four terms, she called and said, “Come on over and get started in real estate.” That was 15 years ago.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give agents Just Starting Out any advice, what would it be?

I would advise all agents building their business to get out and be a part of their neighborhood and community. If you work hard in the community, people will get to know you, and they will have confidence in you.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

It’s really terrific to see the smile on someone’s face when I bring them the right offer or they walk into just the right home for the first time. It’s also terrific to stay in touch with clients and help them however possible during the ownership of their home.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

We have all of the right resources for the business and job environment to continue growing — available land for building, good water supply, good transportation systems with a strong plan for building thru 2050, strong labor force, good educational systems at all levels, central time zone, and a climate that most people generally like. I find people visiting the Dallas area for the first time are very impressed with the people, the arts, the international flair, and the cultural aspects of the city.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

Someday I will write a book for young people to try and motivate them to always work hard and do their best each day. I want every child, regardless of where they start in life, to know that they can have three great and meaningful careers — and hopefully, I’ll meet some of them through real estate.

Click here for more Real Talk content.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.