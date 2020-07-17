UP Fogging For Mosquitoes After Sample Tests Positive For West Nile Virus

The city of University Park will continue fogging for mosquitoes tonight after a mosquito sample in the 2900 block of Hanover tested positive for West Nile virus.

Municipal Mosquito fogged all city alleys and the Parks Department fogged all city parks Thursday night. Municipal Mosquito will also fog all alleys in the northeast quadrant of the city tonight beginning about 9:30 p.m., per an announcement on the city’s website.

During mosquito season, the city provides mosquito dunks (two to a pack) to residents who stop by City Hall (8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday-Friday at 3800 University Blvd.). To receive the product, show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license. Mosquito dunks will be provided, one pack to each resident until the supply is gone. The product can also be purchased at garden centers.

As we’ve previously reported, The town of Highland Park is also taking mosquito control measures after mosquito samples from a trap on the east side of town were also found to be positive for West Nile virus.

Mosquito control efforts generally run from April to October.