UP: Holmes Aquatic Center Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Holmes Aquatic Center staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the city of University Park announced in a Friday newsletter.

Pool pass holders were notified, according to the city. Normal pool hours and staffing remain in place.

“We are providing you with this notice out of an abundance of caution,” the newsletter read.

The city asks that visitors continue to follow precautions including having those 10 or older wear face masks when not swimming or where they can’t maintain social distancing from others, requiring reservations, and limiting recreational swim to pass holders.

The center opened for recreational swimming July 1.

The city also noted in the newsletter that the filtration pipe that services the center’s main pool ruptured Friday morning, so the main pool is closed to swimmers until repairs are completed. Check the center’s Facebook page for updates.

“We are hopeful that will occur at some point Saturday,” the newsletter read.

In the meantime, the center’s baby pool and splash pad amenities remain open.