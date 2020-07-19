Tutor Doctor Serving Park Cities

A new tutoring service is available in the Park Cities to help combat the summer and COVID-19 slump.

Tutor Doctor Park Cities opened locally in February and offers programs for students in grades K-12, home-schoolers, special needs, and adult learners.

“The initial focus of it is personalized, one-to-one tutoring consultation services. Our highlight has really been in-home services, but due to the pandemic, we’ve pivoted much more toward one-to-one online services,” said owner Jesse Badoe. “We also think about whether or not the school district will be offering hybrid services or remote services or just in-class services and then additional supports that students may need navigating these new learning spaces and learning environments.”

Badoe said they’ve been using online platforms like Zoom and Bramble.

He said Tutor Doctor also has a method to match students to the local tutor best suited to them based on student needs, goals, and personality.

“Tutor Doctor not only consider the needs of the child…or the goals of the student, but they also look at the personality, the learning styles, and the actual motivations of the student..and we use those items in identifying the best match of a tutor,” Badoe said.

He added they’re working to partner with existing organizations in the community.

“We definitely hire within the community, we try and provide opportunities for college students as well as active and retired teachers or speech pathologists,” he said. “COVID has kind of shut things down a little bit, but we’re also quite genuinely pretty community invested, so areas in which we can partner with University Park Library or some other institution that makes sense–we would be all about those sorts of opportunities.”

During the month of August, Badoe said they’re offering a free ‘Academic Check Up’ in the form of a grade-level assessment.

Also, during the time of distance learning, they’ve brought on a learning manager to help students, plan, keep organized, and following through on assignments. They’re also offering small-group sessions for five to seven students from the same class to receive additional support from a tutor.

Tutor Doctor is a global franchisee in 15 countries with more than 24,000 private tutors.

To find out more information, visit their website and to schedule a free consultation, call 469-208-5700.