Aloha: Scots QB Schager Headed to Hawaii

Highland Park quarterback Brayden Schager has committed to play collegiately at the University of Hawaii. He tweeted his verbal commitment to the Rainbow Warriors over the weekend.

Schager hasn’t started a game on the varsity level yet, but the incoming senior has received interest from more than a dozen NCAA Division I programs, including Texas State and Toledo.

He’s expected to move into the starting role for the Scots this season after serving as the backup to Chandler Morris last year. He saw significant game action, mostly in lopsided wins, and threw for almost 500 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding, and Schager cannot sign a National Letter of Intent with Hawaii until December.

Schager (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) is being recruited as a pro-style quarterback. Outside of HP, he has been active on the national 7-on-7 circuit with Team Grind. He’s also received individual training from Joe Willie Laufenberg, a former Jesuit quarterback and the son of ex-NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg.

The new coaching staff for the Rainbow Warriors has plenty of Texas ties, including head coach Todd Graham (formerly at Allen High School) and offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne (former standout quarterback at Canton and Gilmer). Graham coached Kinne at the University of Tulsa in the late 2000s.