Getting Too Much Home Time? Parents, children need healthy routines, breaks

Even with playgrounds reopening and sports slowly resuming, many are still balancing working at home with keeping children busy and getting them in bed on time.

Rachel Logan, who launched Sitter Central Dallas more than a dozen years ago, has solutions for tired parents who need grown-up time and happy children.

For parents who have bundles of joy whose energy is building up and keeping them wide awake at night, Logan suggests getting children out after breakfast. Taking them for a walk, jumping on the trampoline, and spending time outdoors will help relieve built-up energy, she said.

After dinner, she recommends going on a family walk or bike ride to help burn more energy.

“These kids have so much built-up energy because they are not used to being home the whole day,” Logan said. “Consistency is key for children. Everybody’s life has been turned upside down, including theirs.”

Rachel Logan

Sticking with a schedule, limiting screen time, and getting that fresh air is essential to keeping children emotionally stable and active.

For parents who are dying for a night out, Logan suggests separating from the children at least one night a week. Whether that is ordering take out, packing a picnic, or taking a walk. Having a sitter come over for a few hours, and having that quality time with your spouse can strengthen relationships.

Martha Jackson, co-host of The Bubble Lounge podcast for Park Cities women, said the babysitting service is known for hiring SMU students, hosting a Parent Lecture series on such topics as picky eating, and participating in such community events as school carnivals and PTA meetings.

Recently, the Park Cities company has offered in-home private camps for parents who want their children to stay productive and busy.

For an hour or two, two sitters will come over, bring crafts, and prepare lesson plans to engage with the children for some fun and safe social interactions.

With the spread of COVID-19, you would think that the business would take a big hit.

Luckily, the online service – sittercentraldallas.com – has managed to continue providing services for busy parents while taking careful precautions and mostly pairing sitters with the same families each time to decrease contacts.

“We ask sitters to shower immediately before going to a job (and) wash their hands when they get to their job,” Logan said. “We are asking the sitters to help the kids learn to wash their hands and create it as a habit.”

