Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports July 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OUCH!

A suspected robber hit a glass door of St. Christopher’s Montessori School in the 2600 block of Westminster Avenue while fleeing police around 2:17 p.m. July 16.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Thieves cut a chain link at a construction site in the 3900 block of Beverly Drive and snagged a $500 DeWalt table saw, a $600 DeWalt mitre saw, and a $150 air compressor. The incident was reported at 8:38 a.m. 

A kind neighbor found $60 near the tennis courts in the 4500 block of St. Johns Avenue and turned it in to authorities at 12:18 p.m.

14 Tuesday

Another neighborly person found a Texas Longhorn lanyard with 12 keys and a multi-tool attached near the intersection of Bordeaux Avenue and Roland Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

15 Wednesday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Range Rover that was left in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue overnight before 1 a.m.? The keys were likely left in the vehicle.

18 Saturday

Arrested at 3:52 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of Armstrong Parkway.

A scoundrel shot the top left or east side window of a home in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane above the front door with what appeared to be a BB or a pellet gun overnight before 8 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Tuesday

A thief drove off in a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue overnight before 9 a.m.

A shoplifter took a backpack from a specialty store in the 8400 block of Preston Road around 2:40 p.m.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 8 a.m.: A 55-year-old man for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A crook used the information of a man from the 4100 block of Hyer Avenue to make a purchase. The incident was reported at 10:26 a.m.

A burglar got into a Range Rover that was parked at the Tom Thumb in Preston Center. The incident was reported at 12:22 p.m.

A crook used the information of a man in the 4000 block of Southwestern Boulevard. The incident was reported at 4:54 p.m.

17 Friday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 24-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.

A scoundrel used the information of a man in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue. The incident was reported at 12:21 p.m. 

A crook used the information of a woman in the 4000 block of Marquette Street to buy two Samsung phones overnight before 1:33 p.m.

18 Saturday

A trespasser kicked in the door of a home in the 3800 block of Northwest Parkway around 11:50 p.m.

19 Sunday

Arrested at 12:10 a.m.: a 53-year-old man accused of criminal trespassing in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

A porch pirate pilfered two packages from the 2900 block of University Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

