Park Cities Crime Reports July 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OUCH!

A suspected robber hit a glass door of St. Christopher’s Montessori School in the 2600 block of Westminster Avenue while fleeing police around 2:17 p.m. July 16.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Thieves cut a chain link at a construction site in the 3900 block of Beverly Drive and snagged a $500 DeWalt table saw, a $600 DeWalt mitre saw, and a $150 air compressor. The incident was reported at 8:38 a.m.

A kind neighbor found $60 near the tennis courts in the 4500 block of St. Johns Avenue and turned it in to authorities at 12:18 p.m.

14 Tuesday

Another neighborly person found a Texas Longhorn lanyard with 12 keys and a multi-tool attached near the intersection of Bordeaux Avenue and Roland Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

15 Wednesday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Range Rover that was left in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue overnight before 1 a.m.? The keys were likely left in the vehicle.

18 Saturday

Arrested at 3:52 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of Armstrong Parkway.

A scoundrel shot the top left or east side window of a home in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane above the front door with what appeared to be a BB or a pellet gun overnight before 8 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Tuesday

A thief drove off in a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue overnight before 9 a.m.

A shoplifter took a backpack from a specialty store in the 8400 block of Preston Road around 2:40 p.m.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 8 a.m.: A 55-year-old man for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A crook used the information of a man from the 4100 block of Hyer Avenue to make a purchase. The incident was reported at 10:26 a.m.

A burglar got into a Range Rover that was parked at the Tom Thumb in Preston Center. The incident was reported at 12:22 p.m.

A crook used the information of a man in the 4000 block of Southwestern Boulevard. The incident was reported at 4:54 p.m.

17 Friday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 24-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.

A scoundrel used the information of a man in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue. The incident was reported at 12:21 p.m.

A crook used the information of a woman in the 4000 block of Marquette Street to buy two Samsung phones overnight before 1:33 p.m.

18 Saturday

A trespasser kicked in the door of a home in the 3800 block of Northwest Parkway around 11:50 p.m.

19 Sunday

Arrested at 12:10 a.m.: a 53-year-old man accused of criminal trespassing in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

A porch pirate pilfered two packages from the 2900 block of University Boulevard around 6:15 a.m.