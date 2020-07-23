Thursday, July 23, 2020

Authorities: Death of HP Alum Ruled Accident

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled the death of a Highland Park High School alumnus was an accident.

William “Will” Enzor, 20, was found dead in his Houston apartment May 20, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

Enzor played basketball at Highland Park High School and graduated in 2018.

Enzor was selected multiple times to the All-District team during his career at Highland Park and was named district MVP his senior year. 

He was also selected by his teammates to receive Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2018. 

Off the court, Will was involved in the peer tutoring program at the high school.

