Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Cancels Fashion Show and Luncheon, Announces 2021 Date

Due to gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the annual Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show and Luncheon, planned to be held on Sep. 15, has been cancelled.

Organizers determined that COVID-19 safety concerns would impact the number of people that could attend the main events, along with the additional fundraising components, like shopping in the Chic Boutique. “At the forefront of any decision made is how to maximize the funds the Auxiliary can grant to its beneficiaries,” a statement read.

“This was not a decision made lightly, but it is the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our donors, supporters, members and for the people served by The Salvation Army,” 2020-2021 Auxiliary President Lisa Singleton said.

Currently, the event is still on for next year and will take place on Tuesday, April 6 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Though the Auxiliary’s largest fundraiser won’t occur in the fall, organizers thanked supporters, who made their contribution to the 2020 Fashion Show and Luncheon a fully tax-deductible gift to support the Salvation Army of North Texas.

Event Chair Kim Hext also said that the Auxiliary is grateful for those who donated their couture clothing and accessories. “Those donations originally tagged for this year’s event will be carefully placed in storage and make their appearance at the 2021 Chic Boutique, Fashion Show and After Sale,” Hext said, adding that the Salvation Army can be contacted to arrange drop-offs.

A fundraising and volunteer service group, the Dallas Women’s Auxiliary is a local chapter of a global movement that “seeks spiritual redemption and social rehabilitation of those it serves.” Volunteer opportunities include filling backpacks with school supplies, distributing lap blankets at the VA Residential Center, and serving victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

To arrange clothing donations for the 2021 Fashion Show and Luncheon, call 214-637-8121 or email dfw.auxiliary@uss.salvationarmy.org. For more information and updates, visit www.bidpal.net/sawadfw.