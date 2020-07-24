National Tequila Day 2020

Today, July 24, is National Tequila Day in America, I don’t know why, but it is.

Tequila is one of the oldest spirits in the world, originating around 2,400 years ago in Mexico, where it was created by Aztec priests, its first iteration being “pulque,” made from the sap of the agave.

Some of us might have experiences with tequila that start with cheap tequila, a drum of Morton’s salt, and a lime that ends with a feeling of dread the next day. If that’s you, no judgment, but you are doing it wrong. Tequila is meant more to be sipped, not shot, no matter who is wearing the tequila shot bandolier.

Casa Dragones Tequila Añejo

If you’re into sipping tequila, Casa Dragones has added a barrel aged Añejo style to their exclusive collection which, heretofore, has only included Joven and Blanco.

I believe this to be very good news, as I am partial to Añejo or Extra Añejo, which means I will have to swing by Pogo’s or Dallas Fine Wine and Spirits to pick up a bottle. The San Miguel de Allende-based company has connected with some local restaurants to develop some very fun recipes for tequila drinks you can order from Jose, Jalisco Norte, or El Bolero (which has the best cochinita pibil I’ve tasted outside of Mexico) or make at home. The recipes are here.

In honor of this momentous occasion, several local restaurants have drink specials featuring tequila which you can enjoy in the comfort and safety of your own home thanks to the legalization of cocktails to-go, possibly the most positive thing to come out of the pandemic so far.

Te Deseo’s Taco Bar Party Pack

Te Deseo, the Latin-American inspired restaurant is celebrating from 4 – 8:30 p.m. with a Taco Bar Party Pack ($45), Frozen Mango Margaritas ($11) and Frozen Sangrias ($10) available for carryout or delivery.

The Taco Bar Party Pack feeds four people and includes four carnitas tacos, four smoked brisket tacos, four chile braised chicken tacos, chips, queso, guacamole, salsa Mexican rice, and borracho beans. The Frozen Mango Margaritas are made with Exotico Blanco Tequila, Patrón Citrónege Mango, and lime juice. To place an order for carryout or delivery, click here.

Mexican Sugar is a Frontburner restaurant group concept, the same folks behind Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Haywire, and others.

Frontburner creates consistently popular places that offer great food, beautiful settings, and efficient, friendly service. The new outpost of Mexican Sugar is in Las Colinas and has an extensive tequila library ideal for experts and experimenters alike. It will celebrate National Tequila Day on Friday and Saturday, with a new curbside tequila cocktail lineup for takeaway and tequila tastings and a live mariachi band for dine-in guests.

The curbside pickup menu is here and includes the Carrot Colada made with Don Q Coco Ańejo Rum, carrot, pineapple, coco lopez, cinnamon, orange, and lime. Each 16-ounce cocktail bottle is $20 each. While you’re at it, grab one of Mexican Sugar’s curbside meal kits.

Dine-in guests can try a few of Mexican Sugar’s more than 100 tequilas and 30 mezcals, or you can wait to try those on National Mezcal Day, whenever that is.

For guests that aren’t entirely comfortable dining inside, but decided it’s time to put the “hard pants” on and go out, the restaurant has three outdoor patios. You can also enjoy the sounds of a Mariachi band, which will play for guests Friday and Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m.

As always, wherever you choose to partake, please respect the policies of the restaurant and remember to be patient as they have had a rough go these past few months. They are learning new procedures for every step in their operations. Drink responsibly and avoid waking up with that feeling of dread.