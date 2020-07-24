YMCA Gets Matching Challenge Honoring Leslie Baker

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas received a matching gift challenge from June and Peter McGuire, philanthropists and longtime friends of Leslie Baker and her family. Leslie Baker lost her life on Memorial Day. The endowment will support financial assistance at the Semones YMCA, which helps families and children participate as members and in programs.

“This charitable endowment will honor the life of our dear friend, Leslie Baker,” said the McGuires. “Leslie was generous, kind and caring. We’re planting a mustard seed to celebrate her life, and over time it will grow and allow the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas to continue to serve the community Leslie loved.”

“We are humbled to be a part of this celebration of Leslie Baker’s life and grateful to the McGuires for perpetuating her legacy,” said Diddy Fulbright, Executive Director of the Semones Family YMCA. “We miss her. Leslie wholly supported the mission of the YMCA, wellness classes and was an ambassador of good-will in the fitness center. She raised her children here, they participated in Y programs. Leslie and her husband, Robert, supported the annual campaign every year. Their gifts made Y programs available to all. Leslie even helped the YMCA secure a significant grant from the Dallas Kappa’s in support of our Safety Around Water Program. Leslie always thought of others and supported people in need. This is a beautiful way to celebrate her life.”

Join the McGuires in celebrating the life of Leslie Baker at www.donatetothey.org, and then click the memorial tab on the donation form.