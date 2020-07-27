Tuesday, July 28, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports July 20-26

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MISSING RINGS

With the rings, the burglar fled. A scoundrel stole two wedding rings worth a combined $16,000 from inside a home in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. July 22.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Monday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of failure to identify, intentionally giving false information, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and a warrant in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and a warrant in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

21 Tuesday

A crook fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using the information of a woman from the 4500 block of Belfort Place overnight before 11:44 a.m.

22 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:30 a.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.

24 Friday

Arrested at 3:25 a.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant near the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Newton Avenue.

Arrested at 3:25 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance near the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Newton Avenue.

25 Saturday

Arrested at 12:55 a.m.: a 26 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue.

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

Arrested at 9:30 a.m.: a 26 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

A porch pirate pilfered a pink bicycle with a metal basket attached to the front from a home in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue overnight before noon.

An irresponsible motorist left the scene after hitting a GMC Yukon parked at Highland Park Village without leaving information at 9:27 p.m.

26 Sunday

A good neighbor found $74 in cash in the roadway in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane around 8:40 a.m. and turned it in to authorities.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Monday

A crook used the information of a woman in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard to open an account. The incident was reported at 3:19 p.m.

22 Wednesday

A crook forged a check belonging to a woman in the 3200 block of Hanover Street around midnight.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a detached garage in the 3800 block of Centenary Drive overnight before 11 a.m. and grab a $2,600 Castle Gap piece? The garage was unlocked.

A vandal damaged a Honda Element in the 8400 block of Pickwick Lane at 8:51 p.m.

24 Friday

A burglar got into a home in the 6200 block of Golf Drive around 7:10 a.m.

Arrested at 7:26 p.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3400 block of Centenary Drive.

A shopper with an active protective order against them tried to buy a firearm from a store in the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue around 8:59 p.m.

Arrested at 10:12 p.m.: a 38-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

25 Saturday

A thief pilfered a $600 TREK bicycle from the porch of a home in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue overnight before 7 a.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *