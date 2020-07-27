Park Cities Crime Reports July 20-26

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MISSING RINGS

With the rings, the burglar fled. A scoundrel stole two wedding rings worth a combined $16,000 from inside a home in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. July 22.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Monday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of failure to identify, intentionally giving false information, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and a warrant in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and a warrant in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

21 Tuesday

A crook fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using the information of a woman from the 4500 block of Belfort Place overnight before 11:44 a.m.

22 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:30 a.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.

24 Friday

Arrested at 3:25 a.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant near the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Newton Avenue.

Arrested at 3:25 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance near the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Newton Avenue.

25 Saturday

Arrested at 12:55 a.m.: a 26 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue.

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

Arrested at 9:30 a.m.: a 26 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

A porch pirate pilfered a pink bicycle with a metal basket attached to the front from a home in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue overnight before noon.

An irresponsible motorist left the scene after hitting a GMC Yukon parked at Highland Park Village without leaving information at 9:27 p.m.

26 Sunday

A good neighbor found $74 in cash in the roadway in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane around 8:40 a.m. and turned it in to authorities.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Monday

A crook used the information of a woman in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard to open an account. The incident was reported at 3:19 p.m.

22 Wednesday

A crook forged a check belonging to a woman in the 3200 block of Hanover Street around midnight.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a detached garage in the 3800 block of Centenary Drive overnight before 11 a.m. and grab a $2,600 Castle Gap piece? The garage was unlocked.

A vandal damaged a Honda Element in the 8400 block of Pickwick Lane at 8:51 p.m.

24 Friday

A burglar got into a home in the 6200 block of Golf Drive around 7:10 a.m.

Arrested at 7:26 p.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3400 block of Centenary Drive.

A shopper with an active protective order against them tried to buy a firearm from a store in the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue around 8:59 p.m.

Arrested at 10:12 p.m.: a 38-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

25 Saturday

A thief pilfered a $600 TREK bicycle from the porch of a home in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue overnight before 7 a.m.