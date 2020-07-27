Rainbow Days Surpasses Pot of Gold Goal

Rainbow Days announces the impact of the 2020 Pot of Gold Virtual Event that was streamed on June 25 through social media, featuring keynote speaker Darren Woodson.

Because of generous donations and silent auction bidding, Rainbow Days surpassed its fundraising goal of $50,000. They were able to raise $52,086 through the event. This accomplishment— combined with sponsorship revenue—helped Rainbow Days raise a grand total of $215,104 through Pot of Gold 2020.

Former Dallas Cowboys player Darren Woodson, who is active in the Dallas community and is a partner at commercial real estate firm ESRP, was featured at the virtual event.

Woodson inspired viewers by telling his personal life story by highlighted the importance of positive mentors in a child’s life. Additionally, Darren answered a few personal questions asked by virtual event supporters.











In addition to a keynote address by Woodson, the Pot of Gold Virtual Event included comments from Tiffany Beaudine, Rainbow Days CEO as well as program testimonials featuring children, youth and other partners who have benefited from Rainbow Days’ work.

Thee Pot of Gold Virtual Event and Silent Auction were made possible through the hard work, time and resources of the 2020 Pot of Gold Committee members. Event leadership included Pot of Gold Chairs Tara and Tom Walsh and Pot of Gold Auction Chair Heather Appel. In addition, Victoria Snee, served as the virtual event’s master of ceremonies.

Below are the 2020 Pot of Gold sponsors:

Presenting : Nancy Ann & Ray L. Hunt

I WILL : Mary Kay and Tara & Tom Walsh + Winston Strawn LLP

I CAN : Alyssa & Kurt Opella + LandMark Financial, Citi, ORIX and Thompson & Knight Foundation

I AM : Advanced Group, Heather & Eric Appel, Phyllis & John Horan, Jill & Dale Hurd, Mary Jo & James McKellar, Janet & Robert Mitchell, National Life Group, The Oxley Family and Thompson Coburn LLP

Table Hosts : Jennifer & Jody Bishop, Tiffany & Terry Beaudine, Beth Bedell + Texas Instruments, Stephanie Bowers, Nikki Chriesman-Green, Loree & Drew Cullum, Sharon & Stuart Cornwall, Alyson & David Elliott, Ernst & Young, Friends of Prince of Peace, Daniel Manriquez, Rebecca & Michael Massiatte, Minerva Consulting, Catherine & Fred Rowsey, Steven Stodghill, Texas Mutual Insurance Co. and Nicole Williams

Half Table : Carrie Carter, DIFFA/Dallas, Frost Bank, Sarah Clifford, Steckler Gresham Cochran and Veritas Advisory Group

Media : Good Life Family Magazine and Real News PR

A replay of the Pot of Gold Virtual Event stream can be viewed on Rainbow Days’ YouTube page.