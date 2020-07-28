Congratulations Class of 2020

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

THE HOCKADAY SCHOOL: Class of 2020 members pose in their senior blazers (before the pandemic). Hockaday doesn’t name a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Thanks to a global pandemic, what traditionally happens in June and May has been stretched across the summer as schools made decisions to postpone graduation ceremonies in hopes that later dates would mean safer ceremonies.

The following schools recently celebrated their senior classes.

Lakehill Preparatory School

  • Valedictorian: Claire Hannah Howard
  • Co-Salutatorian: Preston Gregory Bied
  • Co-Salutatorian: Elizabeth Ashley Blanchard

The Shelton School

  • Valedictorian: Fiona Dorward
  • Salutatorian:
    Josie Hostin

