Boxing for Chocolate: Festival Delivers For Home Experience

It may seem a little, well, odd to think of moving something like a chocolate festival online – 95% of the experience is tasting the chocolate.

But DallasChocolate.org is planning just that in September, opting, they say, to think “inside the box.”

This year, DallasChocolate.org is delivering the Dallas Chocolate Festival to the comforts of home with “The World of Chocolate – In a Box,” Sept. 12 and 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The virtual festival features a hand-delivered box of artisanal chocolate samples and other delights from prestigious chocolate companies across the globe, access to interact and chat with exhibitors in real-time, and opportunities to attend virtual classes, demonstrations, and tastings at just a click of a button.

The award-winning event software platform is user-friendly for a seamless, full-festival experience that is interactive and engaging. In addition, DallasChocolate.org partnered with Alto to deliver the chocolate boxes right to the festivalgoer’s doorstep on a pre-scheduled date and time.

“Although we wish that everyone could be together under one roof enjoying delicious chocolate creations from the talented chocolate makers and chocolatiers from near and far, we are excited about offering a similar experience virtually,” said Sander Wolf, founder of the Dallas Chocolate Festival.

So far, this year’s exhibitors include: Casa Chocolates, Yelibelly Chocolates, DGZ Chocolates, Tomric Systems, Zak’s Chocolate, Effie’s Homemade, Fera’wyn’s Artisan Chocolates, the Chocolate Doctor/EZ Temper, Madhu Chocolate, Wiseman House Chocolates, Mission Chocolate, Kate Weiser Chocolate, Topo Chico and Dude, and Sweet Chocolate. More vendors, sponsors, and programming to be announced in the coming weeks.

Chocolate education is fundamental to DallasChocolate.org’s mission, and a portion of proceeds from the annual festival is donated as scholarship funds to local culinary programs for students focused on pastry arts with an emphasis on chocolate. DallasChocolate.org has donated over $25,000 in scholarships to the culinary programs at Dallas College and Collin College.

A Full-Access Festival Pass is $50 including the chocolate box (plus $10 delivery by Alto — limited to the DFW area), and interactive chats, classes, demonstrations, and tastings with chocolate makers from across the world. Chocolate boxes may also be shipped to festivalgoers outside the DFW area for an additional postage fee. Access to only the virtual events (excluding chocolate box) is $5. Passes can be purchased at www.dallaschocolate.org.