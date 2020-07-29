Dallas Arboretum Offers $2 Admission in August

The Dallas Arboretum is offering $2 admission in August for ‘August Dollar Days.’

The Dallas Arboretum is offering $2 general garden admission and $5 for parking for the entire month.

Visitors can also see what’s growing in A Tasteful Place, the Arboretum’s 3.5-acre potager garden, pavilion and kitchen.

Advance online timed tickets are now required for entry to the Arboretum by calling 214-515-6615 or visiting the website. Face masks are highly encouraged in the garden, and they are required in restrooms and indoor facilities. For more information about garden procedures during this time, visit the Know Before You Go FAQ here.

“People have been sheltering in place and need some place where they can be outside to enjoy nature in a socially distant fashion,” Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said. “The Dallas Arboretum is the perfect place to do so at an affordable price, so we welcome you to ‘let nature nurture you.”

Now through September 7, a highlight of Summer at the Arboretum is Seward Johnson’s “Celebrating the Familiar” exhibit, a collection of 25 life-size cast bronze sculptures throughout the garden.

Window food service is available at our Terrace Café presented by Gil’s Elegant Catering and includes a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, snacks, drinks and adult beverages.

Restaurant DeGolyer and Seated Teas are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sunday, sand Café on the Green is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, through September 18. To make a reservation for Seated Tea, email teas@dallasarboretum.org or call 214-515-6615.