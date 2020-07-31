(Illustration: William Bubba Flint) Community Park Cities Preston Hollow Special Sections Congratulations to the 2020 Coloring Contest Winners July 31, 2020July 31, 2020 Staff Report 0 Comments 2020 Fourth of July Parade, Community, Park Cities 2 – 4 age category: Corinne Sink of Preston Hollow (4 years old) 2 – 4 age category: Teresa Roglan of Park Cities (3 years old) 8 – 10 age category: Margaux Viguerie of Park Cities (10 years old) 5 – 7 age category: Clement Pappin of Preston Hollow (6 years old) 11 – 13 age category: Christine Park of Preston Hollow (11 years old) 5 – 7 age category: Mikayla McCleskey of Park Cities (7 years old) 11 – 13 age category: Elsa Meck of Park Cities (12 years old) 8 – 10 age category: Zoey Reese of Preston Hollow (8 years old) Check out more content from our 2020 Fourth of July Special Section. Share this article...emailFacebookGoogle+TwitterLinkedin