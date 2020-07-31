Larry Nix passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, at age 73 on July 17, 2020, from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Larry was born in Henderson, Texas, on March 7, 1947. He was raised in Seagoville, Texas, and served honorably in the Marine Corps before graduating from the University of Hawaii in 1983 as a Civil Engineer. In his professional life, Larry worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers and TU Electric for many years before striking out on his own as a successful and well-recognized custom home builder in the University Park area of Dallas. Larry knew this would be a place parents would want to raise their families and make memories; he took pride in that and made sure what he was building was more than a house–it was a home.

Although he died from a disease that made the last few years difficult, Larry would always joke that it’s okay because he’d already done so much “living” in his previous years. His passion for living life to the fullest led him to go from one adventure to the next. On vacation to Hawaii with two of his best buddies at age 30, he vowed he would move there one day, which he did in the ’80s. There he completed his engineering degree and made new and dear friends before returning to Texas several years later. His fun and relaxed attitude could reliably turn any stranger into a fast friend. Anyone who knew Larry wouldn’t be surprised to see him pull up in a great car – he had a passion for classic cars and trucks.

However, the great joy in Larry’s life did not come from his work or his adventures, but from the time he spent with his family and friends. To know Larry was to feel loved. He was accepting of everybody, and his greatest hope was that his family and friends found happiness in their own lives. This was a good thing as Larry helped raise six children; his easy-going, loving manner made him a wonderful family man. Larry was always there to cheer his loved ones on and lend a helping hand whenever needed. He was the epitome of selflessness and kindness. He did anything and everything for the people he loved. Everyone who knew Larry had a special place for him in their hearts, as he did for them.

Larry’s kind and loving spirit is carried on by his wife Coco; his four daughters Christina, Cecilia, Lane, and Rebecca; his two sons James and Tyler; and his six grandchildren; as well as his brother and sister, Tracy and Lana; and his other extended family, Chris, Cody, Cory, Amy, and Tessa.

A memorial service will be held later this month at Restland Funeral Home, 13005 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX. In lieu of any flowers, please consider sending a donation to Parkinson Voice Project.