From the Parade Committee: “The kids art competition was fierce, fun, and a pleasure to see what stars, stripes and service meant to them.” (Courtesy photos) Community Park Cities Special Sections Rotary Club Announces Kids Patriotic Art Competition Winners July 31, 2020July 31, 2020 Staff Report 0 Comments 2020 Park Cities Fourth of July, Community, Fourth of July parade, Park Cities Fourth of July Parade, Park Cities Rotary Club, Special Sections UNDER 6 CATEGORY: 1st – Eleanor M. UNDER 6 CATEGORY: 2nd – Harrison and Colette M. UNDER 6 CATEGORY: 3rd – Harper W. 7-12 CATEGORY: 1st – Mateo C. 7-12 CATEGORY: 2nd – Rebecca M. 7-12 CATEGORY: 3rd – John C. 13-18 CATEGORY: 1st – Lydia E. Check out more content from our 2020 Fourth of July Special Section. Share this article...emailFacebookGoogle+TwitterLinkedin