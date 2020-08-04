Ex-NFL QB Banks Looks to Lead Turnaround at Greenhill

He played for a decade in the NFL and earned a Super Bowl ring. Yet this fall, Tony Banks will be a rookie all over again.

He will begin his first varsity head coaching job at Greenhill School, bringing high-profile credentials to a struggling program. Banks already is familiar with the school and many of the players after being an assistant on last season’s 1-9 squad.

“I had an absolute blast. I really like the Greenhill environment,” Banks said. “The stars were aligned to do this. I’m ready to be a head coach and lead a program.”

Banks, 47, won a Super Bowl as a backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. He also played multiple seasons with the St. Louis Rams and Houston Texans, accumulating more than 15,000 passing yards in the NFL and throwing 77 touchdown passes.

During a brief stint with the Cowboys in 2001, Banks bought a house in the Dallas area and has lived here ever since. After retiring in 2005, he’s worked as a broadcaster, a private trainer, and a youth coach.

At Greenhill, Banks will replace Casey Selfridge, who posted a 7-23 record over three seasons. The Hornets have just one victory in the past two seasons combined.

“He was the next person for the job,” said Greenhill athletic director Jarrett Shine. “He understands the game and teaches kids how to play the game properly. We know he’s going to do great things for the program.”

Banks also will have an opportunity to continue coaching his son, Deuce, who will be a freshman at Greenhill this season.

“I’ve really enjoyed coaching him,” Banks said. “I was trying to look for opportunities to get to coach him on some level in high school.”

Banks hopes to use his experience in building relationships at the highest levels of the sport to nurture Greenhill’s players. For example, he’s still close with legendary coach Dick Vermeil, who mentored Banks as a young pro with the Rams in the late 1990s.

“I was fortunate to be close to a lot of coaches, so I got to know those guys in more than just a coach-player relationship,” Banks said. “I know those bonds can be very strong.”

