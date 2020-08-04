Park Cities Crime Reports July 27-August 2

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROCKY DRIVING?

A scoundrel hit a decorative rock in the northeast corner of a property in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive and drove through the yard, leaving tread damage, some time between 7:30 and 11 a.m. July 30.

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Tuesday

A good neighbor found an iPhone 11 Pro under bushes in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue and turned it in to the authorities. The incident was reported at 5:47 p.m.

30 Thursday

Arrested at 4:04 a.m.: An 18 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of Armstrong Parkway.

A crook filed a fraudulent claim for worker’s compensation using the information of a man in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue around 1:28 p.m.

A thief grabbed a laptop bag, a Dell laptop, two wallets worth $200 each, a financial calculator, a pair of reading glasses, and a house key from an Audi RS7 while it was parked in Highland Park Village between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

An irresponsible motorist driving a Jeep Cherokee involved in a crash with the drivers of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Honda Pilot in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane around 6 p.m. fled the scene without leaving information.

31 Friday

Arrested at 6:01 a.m.: A 36 year old accused of public intoxication in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive.

A thief drove off in a BMW 430i that was parked in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue overnight before 8:30 a.m.

Another irresponsible motorist rear-ended a Toyota Camry near the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Abbott Avenue, and continued to drive without providing information around 4 p.m.

2 Sunday

Arrested at 11:24 p.m.: A 56-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated and a warrant in the 4300 block of Oaklawn Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Monday

A burglar snagged a pair of earrings from a home in the 3400 block of Haynie Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:32 a.m.

Thieves grabbed a $1,200 pair of glasses from a store in the 8300 block of Preston Road around 3:04 p.m.

29 Wednesday

Thieves grabbed $16 from a woman’s purse at a store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane between 1:55 and 2 p.m.

30 Thursday

Arrested at 10:30 a.m.: A 49-year-old man for a warrant in the 5800 block of Grassmere Lane.

31 Friday

A burglar got into an Audi Q5 in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue and grabbed $1,200, seven credit or debit cards, a briefcase, documents, and more around 11:57 a.m.

A burglar got into a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 7800 block of Pickwick Lane and snagged an iPhone, a driver’s license, and two Bank of America debit cards between 4:20 and 6:44 p.m.