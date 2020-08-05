HPDPS Warns Of Scam Calls

Two callers informed the Highland Park Department of Public Safety (HPDPS) Wednesday morning that they’d received voicemails purporting to be from a “Sgt. Richard Rash” with Highland Park Police Department that referenced, “…important legal matters to discuss.”

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety is advising the community to be mindful of this phone scam.

HPDPS issued a similar warning in March 2019, one where the phone scam included claims of an urgent police matter that must be resolved today, claims that the intended victim would be arrested immediately for nonpayment, and the use of formal sounding jargon to sell the hoax. An additional component of this type of scam is the method of payment. The caller will demand payment from a pre-paid debit card or wire transfer. “These statements are red flags,” HPDPS notes.

HPDPS asks that those who receive a phone call similar to those scenarios in which the caller claims to be with the “Highland Park Police Department” not provide the caller with any personal information, and contact their non-emergency number, 214-521-5000.