Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 27 – August 2

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DEARLY DE-PARTED

There was no time provided, but a 51-year-old man reported that some tool removed the catalytic converter from his car at NorthPark Center on July 28.

29 Wednesday

At 12:52 p.m., a 48-year-old woman reported that someone damaged her property at the Central Market parking lot. She was hatched off.

A 49-year-old Frisco woman reported that a ne’er-do-well tried to steal her car “without consent” while she was at Bugatti Ristorante, around 7:30 p.m.

A 56-year-old DeSoto man reported sometime around 9:30 p.m. that someone verbally threatened him and made off with his property while he was at the North Dallas Bank Tower.

A woman in the 6200 block of Willowgate reported someone stole from her, but police did not provide a time for the report.

30 Thursday

At 9:41 a.m., police responded to reports of criminal trespass at The Westchester office building, but details were scarce.

Dallas police responded to a call in the 10000 block of the Dallas North Tollway from a 24-year-old Baton Rouge man, who complained that someone hit him several times before taking off with his property.

31 Friday

Around 12:30 a.m., a flora-hating rapscallion heaved a flower pot at the window of a 24-year-old man in the 5800 block of Grassmere Lane, causing damage.

A 46-year-old woman in the 4300 block of Colgate Avenue reported at 9:43 a.m. that someone took her property.

At 1:31 p.m., a 50-year-old man reported that someone threatened him while he was in the Preston Forest shopping center.

Nearby the same location, but at a much later 10:58 p.m., someone took the property from the car of a 58-year-old man from Scottsdale, Arizona.

A 59-year-old man reported that someone took things from his car at the Preston Center Apartments, but police gave no time for the offense.

1 Saturday

Dallas police responded to a call regarding a person drinking in their car sometime around 3:44 a.m. When they arrived at the parking lot in the 7800 block of Park Lane, they ultimately arrested the person for public intoxication.

At 7:22 a.m., a 71-year-old man in the 4800 block of Cowan Avenue reported that he was robbed.

A 39-year-old woman reported at 10:52 a.m. that someone removed the license plates from her car at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Forest Lane.

Macy’s reported that someone took off with goods from its NorthPark Center store sometime around 11 a.m.

Also at NorthPark, an off-duty officer gave a criminal trespass warning to someone around 6 p.m., after receiving a call that the person had a handgun.

At 6:19 p.m., officers arrested someone for public intoxication at Preston Center.

No times were provided for two separate theft calls, one by a woman in the 10000 block of Les Jardins Drive, and another by a woman in the 6800 block of Greenwich Lane.

A woman at the 12000 block of Whitley Lane reported vandalism at her property, but no time was given by police.