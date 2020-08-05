Thursday, August 6, 2020

PHOTO: Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons
Who Would You Vote For Today?

Bethany Erickson

Presidential election years are always big years, but with a pandemic going on, and a nation divided on politics, it seems as if this one has even more heft to it – even in the down-ballot races.

With that in mind, we’re going to be reaching out to our readers once a month to see what they think about the upcoming election. This month, we’re asking you two questions: 

  • Who would you vote for if you had to vote today?
  • What is the biggest issue driving you to the polls right now?

We want to know. Please consider taking this survey, and let us know. All responses are anonymous. This survey will end at noon on Aug. 17.

We will be reporting our results for each month’s survey in the September, October, and November issues of Preston Hollow People and Park Cities People, as well as online at PeopleNewspapers.com.

And, as always, if you have something important to say, please consider penning a letter to the editor. We’ve made it very easy to submit one – just click here.

One thought on “Who Would You Vote For Today?

  • Natalie Pumper
    August 5, 2020 at 7:16 pm
    Voting Jo Jorgensen. She believes in all our freedom all the time. There’s no reason people with marijuana charges should be in prison for life in one state while in another state people are allowed to walk down the street smoking in public. Doesn’t sound like the states are very united.

