Who Would You Vote For Today?

Presidential election years are always big years, but with a pandemic going on, and a nation divided on politics, it seems as if this one has even more heft to it – even in the down-ballot races.

With that in mind, we’re going to be reaching out to our readers once a month to see what they think about the upcoming election. This month, we’re asking you two questions:

Who would you vote for if you had to vote today?

What is the biggest issue driving you to the polls right now?

We want to know. Please consider taking this survey, and let us know. All responses are anonymous. This survey will end at noon on Aug. 17.

We will be reporting our results for each month’s survey in the September, October, and November issues of Preston Hollow People and Park Cities People, as well as online at PeopleNewspapers.com.

And, as always, if you have something important to say, please consider penning a letter to the editor. We’ve made it very easy to submit one – just click here.