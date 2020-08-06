Portion of Roland Avenue To Close Temporarily

A portion of Roland Avenue, between Beverly Drive and Edmondson Avenue, will be temporarily closed beginning Monday.

The replacement and repair of water lines in the vicinity will require the full closure of the listed section of Roland Avenue. Vertical barricades will be installed to protect the safety of personnel operating within the work zone. Road work traffic signs will be positioned near the work zone to alert motorists of alternate routes. The Mockingbird Lane exit at northbound Dallas North Tollway will remain open.

The road closure is affiliated with the Fairfax Park Site and utility improvements project. Weather permitting, the listed section of Roland Avenue is anticipated to reopen by the end of the year. Updates on the project will be posted to the town’s website.