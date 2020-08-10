Dallas Historical Society Virtual Brown Bag Series Discusses African-American Quilting

Dr. Lauren Cross will discuss her documentary, The Skin Quilt Project, Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. as part of the Dallas Historical Society’s Brown Bag lecture series.

The Skin Quilt Project is a documentary that explores colorism in the African-American community. The film addresses this complex issue through the stories of African-American quilters, and the tradition of an art form that celebrates its culture. The quilters speak of the influence of the African-American quilting tradition as a tool for encouraging an appreciation in the African-American cultural heritage.

Cross has been recognized nationally and internationally for her art practice and community work, including featured works in museums and galleries across the U.S. and the 2015 Edinburgh Art Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. She received the Third Annual Visionary Award by Fort Worth Weekly magazine in 2013 and was named one of Dallas’ “100 Creatives” by the Dallas Observer in 2015. In 2018, Cross was selected as a Visiting Artist for the Center for Creative Connections at the Dallas Museum of Art, and an inaugural Carter Community Artist for the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. In 2019, Cross was recognized as one of 13 Women Forwarding Fort Worth by Fort Worth Magazine.

