Wednesday, August 12, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's softball captains for the 2021 season include, from left: Ava White, Shelby Pettit, Katie Arnold, and Lilli Reenan.
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Choose New Softball Captains

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , ,

Last spring, Highland Park saw the bulk of its softball season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the focus is on the future.

When the Lady Scots return to the field in 2021, four returnees will serve as the team’s new captains, including senior Katie Arnold, as well as juniors Ava White, Shelby Pettit, and Lilli Reenan.

HP is scheduled to start practice in January, and will begin the regular season on Feb. 16 against Garland Lakeview Centennial.

You May Also Like

Perfection! Lady Scots Capture State Title

Todd Jorgenson 0

Echols, Lady Scots Roll in 11-5A Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0

Echols, HP Rally Into State Tournament

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *