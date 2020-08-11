Lady Scots Choose New Softball Captains

Last spring, Highland Park saw the bulk of its softball season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the focus is on the future.

When the Lady Scots return to the field in 2021, four returnees will serve as the team’s new captains, including senior Katie Arnold, as well as juniors Ava White, Shelby Pettit, and Lilli Reenan.

HP is scheduled to start practice in January, and will begin the regular season on Feb. 16 against Garland Lakeview Centennial.