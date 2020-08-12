In today’s digest of COVID-19 news, we have just two bullet points – but they are important ones, as we discuss a day of deadly outcomes for the disease, and also take a look at the heroes of this pandemic.

Dallas County reports 29 deaths – but much lower case counts – on Tuesday;

Need inspiration? The latest issue of D Magazine can provide it.

County Reports 29 COVID-Related Deaths

Dallas County reported 298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, but also reported 29 confirmed deaths, and one probable death. An additional 30 probable cases were also reported.

Among the dead are two Dallas men in their 30s – one with underlying high-risk conditions and one without, two Dallas men in their 40s – one of whom was found dead at his home, a Dallas man in his 50s, a Wilmer man in his 50s, a Dallas woman in her 50s, a Garland man in his 50s with no underlying health conditions, a Carrollton woman in her 60s, two Dallas men in their 60s, a DeSoto man in his 60s, two Dallas women in their 60s – one without underlying health conditions, a Dallas woman in her 70s, a Garland man in his 70s, a Dallas woman in her 70s, a Mesquite man in his 70s, a Mesquite woman in her 80s with no underlying conditions, three Dallas men in their 80s – one without underlying conditions; a Dallas woman in her 80s who died in a hospital emergency room, a Dallas man in his 80s, a Richardson woman in her 90s with no underlying health conditions, and a Dallas woman in her 100s.

Long-term care facilities continue to account for a third of all COVID-19 deaths, including a man in his 70s who lived in a Cedar Hill facility, a man in his 70s who lived in a Richardson facility, a man in his 80s who lived in a Lancaster facility, and a woman in her 80s who lived in a Dallas facility.

The county said that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday was 550 patients. Emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms also remain high, representing about 24% of all ER visits, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Click image to access survey.

“Today’s numbers carry with it a somber reminder of the dangerousness of COVID-19 as we announce the deaths of 29 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and one probable COVID-19 death. The number of new positive cases continues on a downward trajectory due to wearing masks, maintaining six foot distancing, good hand washing and avoiding unnecessary trips outside of the home,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Please avoid places and activities where you come within six feet of people who are unmasked. It is frankly impossible to do some activities and maintain one hundred percent masking and six foot distancing; however, in the State of Texas, some of those activities are allowed by our Governor.

“Just because something is legal, doesn’t mean it is advisable and both the Public Health Authority for the county and the cities and the medical task force are strongly advising against any activity where 100% masking is not possible. It’s up to all of us to continue to flatten the curve so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids get back to school sooner rather than later and as safely as possible.”

UT Southwestern’s latest forecast projects that by August 21, Dallas County hospitals could see concurrent hospitalizations decline to between 420 and 670 cases, with roughly 500 new cases per day on average.

The researchers also said they are looking at the impact schools reopening could have on the trajectory of the pandemic, and hope to include a model for that in upcoming reports.

In the county’s August 11 aggregate report, most confirmed cases continue to be between the ages of 18 and 60, with the 18-40 age group accounting for 45% of the cases, and the 41-64 age group accounting for another 35% of the total cases.

Over 2,833 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since July 1. During this timeframe, 65 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Close contact or community transmission continues to be the biggest risk factor for contracting COVID-19, accounting for more than 92% of all cases. Being incarcerated in a federal prison, living in a long-term care facility or being incarcerated in the county jail are a distant second, third, and fourth, at 2.4%, 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Of the testing done, positive cases accounted for 15.9% as of Aug. 1, with 1,694 positives coming from 10,682 tests. Testing for the week prior found that positive cases accounted for 19.3% of all testing.

Twelve percent of all cases ended up hospitalized – 23% ended up in intensive care, and 12% ended up on a ventilator.

In a city-by-city breakdown, Dallas still comes in with the highest number of cases – 29,512 confirmed cases and 1,221 probable cases. Highland Park has 43 confirmed cases (up from 41 on Monday) and another 16 probable cases, and University Park has 90 confirmed cases (up from 85), and 65 probable cases.

D Magazine Celebrates the Heroes of the Pandemic

Because of this pandemic, new heroes have emerged. And if the length and scope of this turbulent time is wearing on you, the September issue of our sister publication, D Magazine, may serve as a point of inspiration and pride.

From looking at everyone from frontline medical workers to those who saw needs and quickly created whole organizations to help address them, to the medical staff at COVID wards, the issue truly celebrates the best of Dallas.

Matt Goodman explains how you can look at this issue here.