Preston Hollow Crime Reports August 3-9

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHEEL LEAVE THE LIGHT ON FOR YOU. A 24-year-old Florida woman may not be a fan of Dallas now – she reported someone stole the rims and tires from her car while it was parked at the Embassy Suites on Northwest Highway on August 5.

4 Tuesday

Details are scant, but Dallas police issued a criminal trespass warning at the 7-11 on Northwest Highway shortly after 9 a.m.

At 2 p.m., an off-duty officer doled out a trespass warning at NorthPark Center.

A 54-year-old woman at the 6500 block of Lafayette Way reported at 9:13 p.m. that someone took her property from her home.

5 Wednesday

At 7:23 a.m., a 65-year-old man in the 6700 block of Del Norte Lane reported that someone came into his home by unknown means and assaulted him.

6 Thursday

At 11:13 a.m., a 58-year-old driver reported that someone drove into his car while he was at Discount Tire, and then that someone drove away.

The Bank of America in the 11000 block of Preston Road reported at 11:48 a.m. that someone damaged a walk-up ATM.

At 8 p.m., a 29-year-old man reported that someone tried to steal his car from the parking lot at Northpark Center.

A 35-year-old woman in the 5000 block of Park Lane told police around 9:30 p.m. someone touched her “without her permission.” Always ask permission.

7 Friday

At 2:47 a.m., a 77-year-old man reported that someone damaged the front door of his home in the 6400 block of Walnut Hill Lane, and then ran away.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a 73-year-old woman said that someone took her property while she was at Celebration Restaurant.

Details are scarce, but at 8:36 p.m., someone reported that their car was stolen from the Preston Hollow Village shopping center.

8 Saturday

Around 11:45 a.m., Dallas police caught someone allegedly delivering some marijuana in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

9 Sunday

Not a lot of details, but Dallas police report that at 7:45 a.m., they pulled someone over in the 7100 block of Royal Lane for driving under the influence.