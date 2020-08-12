Recht Takes Charge of Seay Tennis Center

A fixture around the Seay Tennis Center for almost a decade, Ryan Recht has been named the center’s new director.

Recht has served as an instructor at the indoor facility on the Highland Park High School campus since 2011. In addition to developing more than 20 players for competition at the collegiate level, he has been responsible for implementing new programs as well as contributing to increased membership and revenue growth.

“We are excited to have Ryan step up into a leadership role at Seay,” said Mike White, Highland Park ISD assistant superintendent for business services. “During his time here, he has shown himself to be committed to serving both our student athletes and center members. His vision and leadership will greatly benefit our facility and programs moving forward.”

Recht earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, where he played on the tennis team. He held an ATP ranking while competing in pro tournaments worldwide in singles and doubles from 2005 to 2007.