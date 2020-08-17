Clay Van Ness Bright, born on October 11, 1954, to the regret of those of us who survive him, passed from this world on August 11, 2020.

Clay is survived by his wife Cher and his four children: Stuart Bright and wife Heidi and children Caitlyn, Bella and Grey; Justin Bright and wife Suzanne and children Madison and Ben; Parker Bright, and Ginger Koons and husband Tommy and child Judge; his three siblings: Carol Reeder, Margaret Vonder Hoya, and Chris Bright; and countless relatives and friends. His passing will leave a hole in all of their lives. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Mary Frances Smith Bright, and Harvey Roberts “Bum” Bright.

Clay lived for most of his life in Dallas. He graduated from Highland Park High School and his lifelong beloved alma mater Texas A&M University.

Clay’s life was about service, work, and family. Most of his work centered around a family-related business, where he began and ended his work career. He was instrumental in guiding the transition of that business from a primarily oil and gas and banking operation, to one based upon real estate homebuilding, and finance. His dedication and insight into those operations are irreplaceable.

Clay’s service revolved around his alma mater Texas A&M, where he served on many committees and actively participated in working with the University in furtherance of their goals with contribution and fundraising. Much of that work focused on honoring his father. He also worked with the Baylor Foundation to provide donations to further construction of hospital facilities, with his focus on honoring his mother and father rather than himself.

Clay loved hunting, fishing, golf, and fun. e shared all of these activities with his family and friends, fueling his passions. The irrepressible humor and enthusiasm he brought to these activities enriched all who participated with him.

Most of all, Clay loved family. He actively participated in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives and activities, and his enthusiasm and joy in those activities were evident to all of us.

Although we know Clay has gone to a place of peace, all of us whose lives were enriched by his life will miss him sorely. We are genuinely bereaved.

Clay will be interred at Sparkman Hillcrest with his mother and father. private service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at noon. The family invites those who would like to participate to join them in celebrating Clay’s life via the live stream link provided on www.sparkman-hillcrest.com. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/dallas-tx/clay-bright-9307637

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Young Life. www.younglife.org