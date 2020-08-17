La Perla Open in Highland Park Village

Italian luxury brand La Perla recently opened a boutique in Highland Park Village.

The new boutique houses a wide selection of La Perla’s latest spring/summer 2020 collections, ranging from underwear and pajamas to swimwear and beachwear, alongside a preview of the Fall/Winter 2020 collections, and the signature Maison and Petit Macramè collections. The new boutique is located between Loro Piana and St. John.

“The Dallas boutique adds another destination in La Perla’s network of stores, and we look forward to expanding the La Perla experience to our new and existing customers in the Midwest within the historic Highland Park Village” said Morgan P. Richardson, brand president of the Americas, in a statement. “The store will feature the brand’s iconic lingerie and sleepwear and adapt to consumer preferences while offering personalized experiences.”

The 730-square-feet space features a modern seating area and a vintage chandelier as the focal point.

La Perla was founded in 1954 by couturier Ada Masotti.