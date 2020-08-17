Tuesday, August 18, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 10-15

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHIP AHOY!

A crook used the information of a man in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue to make an almost $800 purchase from a custom model ship store in California. The incident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Aug. 10.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Monday

Watch out! A motorist hit a street sign pole in the 4500 block of Highland Drive, damaging the pole as well as two passenger side rims on the Range Rover that hit it at 1:47 p.m.

11 Tuesday

Despite the Toyota Camry being parked behind a gate in the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue, a scoundrel put 14 nails in the front left tire overnight before 8:57 a.m.

A swindler claiming to be the boss of a woman in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive asked her to get $3,000 in eBay gift cards and for $1,000 to be paid via Venmo between 3 and 4:30 p.m.

12 Wednesday 

Arrested at 10:30 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of striking a fixture/highway landscape in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A burglar broke into a GMC Yukon parked in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue, damaging the steering column, and snagged an Apeman dash camera. The incident was reported at 8:45 p.m.

13 Thursday

Intruders got into an unlocked garage in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive and took a lawn mower as well as broke into the backyard, damaging the fence gate, and breaking glass panes on the back door overnight before 4:32 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

A jewelry thief took a pair of diamond earrings from a hotel in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:51 a.m.

A fraudster used the information of a man in the 4100 block of Windsor Parkway to open an account overnight before noon. 

11  Tuesday

A ne’er do well rode off in a Vespa from an alley in the 4200 block of University Boulevard between 1 and 6:45 p.m.

13 Thursday

A miscreant used the information of a man in the 3700 block of Marquette Street without permission. The incident was reported at 10:15 a.m.

15 Saturday

Arrested at 4:45 p.m.: a 42-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 5700 block of S. Central Service Road.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *