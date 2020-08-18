Dallas Zoo Furloughs 100, Will Close Aquarium at Fair Park

Despite reopening and taking precautions, a downturn in visitors has resulted in the Dallas Zoo putting 100 employees on furlough, the organization said last week.

“The ongoing pandemic has hit us hard, and we’ll likely be dealing with the financial impacts for a while. Unfortunately, this extended downturn in our attendance and financial forecast has forced us to make some major changes in order to right-size our organization and get us through this,” the Zoo said in a Facebook post. “We are putting in place plans to permanently close the Adventure Safari Monorail as well as the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park, and we were forced to make some significant staffing changes.”

The Zoo reopened at the end of May, but several exhibits remained closed due to concerns about social distancing.

The zoo will remain open, and caretakers and zookeepers will continue to work to care for the animals.

“The good news — we are still open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are here to welcome you to the Zoo. These changes will not affect our ability to provide the highest level of care to our 2,000+ animals or to create an amazing experience for our guests every day,” the post said. “We really have felt the love and support of our community throughout this difficult time, and we are so grateful to each and every one of you for continuing to support us!”

