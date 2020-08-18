Mosquito Control Spraying Begins Tonight in Parts of Preston Hollow

Several areas of Dallas will undergo mosquito control spraying starting today after Dallas County health officials found four pools that tested positive for West Nile virus in the city.

One of those pools was located in Preston Hollow, in an area that includes a stretch of the Northaven Trail.

In Preston Hollow, the area to be sprayed will include the 4500 block of College Park Drive, and is bordered by Mendenhall Drive, Forum Lane, Strait Lane, and Irvin Simmons Drive.

The spraying will occur on Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

City of Dallas officials said that although the Environmental Protection Agency approves the insecticide for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through, and the spray is no longer visible.

People who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

On Aug. 6, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the county’s first human case of West Nile virus, an individual in Highland Park.